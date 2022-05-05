CommScope: Q1 Earnings Insights

CommScope Hldg Co COMM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CommScope Hldg Co beat estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CommScope Hldg Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.41
|0.44
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.29
|0.43
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|2.06B
|2.21B
|2.16B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.22B
|2.10B
|2.19B
|2.07B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.