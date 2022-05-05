CommScope: Q1 Earnings Insights

CommScope Hldg Co COMM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CommScope Hldg Co beat estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CommScope Hldg Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.41 0.44 0.29 EPS Actual 0.31 0.29 0.43 0.36 Revenue Estimate 2.06B 2.21B 2.16B 2.01B Revenue Actual 2.22B 2.10B 2.19B 2.07B

