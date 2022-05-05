10x Genomics Posts Topline Growth Of 8%, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

10x Genomics TXG reported Q1 sales of $114.5 million, up 8% Y/Y beating the average Wall Street estimate of $113.3 million

The sales increase was driven by consumables revenues and sales of Chromium X series instruments.

The company posted a Q1 EPS loss of $(0.38) compared to $(0.11) a year ago, missing the average Wall Street estimate of a $(0.31) loss per share.

The gross margin was 78% compared to 84% a year ago. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix, increased manufacturing and logistics costs, and higher accrued royalties.

The installed base of Chromium systems grew to more than 3,500.

As of March 31, 10x had $312.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $226.8 million in marketable securities.

Recently, the company showcased a product roadmap at Xperience 2022 for the Chromium and Visium platforms and provided the first look into Xenium, its forthcoming In Situ platform.

10x launched two new products for fixed RNA profiling and nuclei isolation, designed to improve sample preparation and broaden the adoption of Chromium, a platform for single-cell analysis.

Guidance: 10x Genomics maintained its 2022 revenue guidance of $600 million to $630 million, versus the consensus of $614 million.

Price Action: TXG shares closed at $52.49 on Wednesday.