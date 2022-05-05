Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $8.46 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations BVH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $181.17 million.

• Selecta Biosciences SELB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.12 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $19.04 per share on revenue of $944.95 million.

• DigitalBridge Group DBRG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.60 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $332.95 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $8.54 million.

• InterDigital IDCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $97.85 million.

• World Acceptance WRLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.14 per share on revenue of $164.34 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $34.17 million.

• Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $200.10 million.

• Lifetime Brands LCUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $193.98 million.

• Concert Pharma CNCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Myriad Genetics MYGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.62 million.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.65 million.

• Installed Building Prods IBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $542.08 million.

• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $521.54 million.

• Resolute Forest Prods RFP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Chimera Investment CIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $137.85 million.

• Papa John's International PZZA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $540.39 million.

• OGE Energy OGE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Quanta Servs PWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $951.11 million.

• Idacorp IDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $306.55 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $263.18 million.

• EchoStar SATS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $482.15 million.

• Targa Resources TRGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.

• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $43.19 million.

• EPAM Sys EPAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• PPL PPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

• Costamare CMRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $277.46 million.

• BCE BCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Penn National Gaming PENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• ALLETE ALE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $353.25 million.

• ConocoPhillips COP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion.

• Cameco CCJ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $312.19 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.71 million.

• Wayfair W is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Zoetis ZTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Crocs CROX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $621.88 million.

• Shopify SHOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Sempra Energy SRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• CBRE Group CBRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.

• Ball BLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• WESCO International WCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• argenx ARGX is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.97 per share on revenue of $16.02 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $13.07 billion.

• Shell SHEL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Horizon Global HZN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One UONEK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One UONE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ermenegildo Zegna ZGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $200.30 million.

• Vontier VNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $728.26 million.

• Evergy EVRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.45 million.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $501.72 million.

• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.98 million.

• ModivCare MODV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $565.77 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $58.57 million.

• Independence Contract ICD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $34.70 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics JNCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $680.00 thousand.

• OppFi OPFI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kontoor Brands KTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $655.95 million.

• Aptiv APTV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Blue Owl Cap OWL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $295.36 million.

• Global Net Lease GNL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.14 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.81 million.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $45.32 million.

• Ocwen Financial OCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $264.60 million.

• Royalty Pharma RPRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $599.76 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $219.88 million.

• Uniti Group UNIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $278.43 million.

• LendingTree TREE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $285.17 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $321.08 million.

• Focus Financial Partners FOCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $515.65 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $401.96 million.

• Provention Bio PRVB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CoreCard CCRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $18.77 million.

• Vital Farms VITL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $76.37 million.

• Ballys BALY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $572.52 million.

• Lancaster Colony LANC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $390.85 million.

• Insmed INSM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $53.36 million.

• Sotera Health SHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban Edge Props UE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.42 million.

• Marcus MCS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $113.51 million.

• Portillos PTLO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $135.47 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Nikola NKLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Butterfly Network BFLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.70 million.

• Federal Realty Investment FRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $249.51 million.

• Perella Weinberg PWP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $165.06 million.

• Radius Health RDUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $51.29 million.

• Engagesmart ESMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.79 million.

• DT Midstream DTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $224.36 million.

• Valneva VALN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $160.46 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $94.35 million.

• OneWater Marine ONEW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $413.70 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT PEI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ENGlobal ENG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.92 million.

• Sculptor Cap SCU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $88.00 million.

• SelectQuote SLQT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $259.11 million.

• CPI Card PMTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $51.36 million.

• United Fire Gr UFCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $276.34 million.

• Walker & Dunlop WD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $308.09 million.

• MGP Ingredients MGPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Charles & Colvard CTHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.20 million.

• CRA International CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $135.67 million.

• Sprague Resources SRLP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gogo GOGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.30 million.

• SolarWinds SWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $174.62 million.

• NetScout Systems NTCT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $188.76 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Magellan Midstream MMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $716.21 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.37 million.

• Laureate Education LAUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $199.50 million.

• Shift4 Payments FOUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $380.55 million.

• Trimble TRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $968.23 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $882.50 million.

• US Physical Therapy USPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $128.51 million.

• Terminix Global Hldgs TMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $492.80 million.

• NOW DNOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $456.42 million.

• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $571.17 million.

• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.96 million.

• Gannett Co GCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $754.90 million.

• Deluxe DLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $527.07 million.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Denbury DEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $340.97 million.

• ACI Worldwide ACIW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $314.85 million.

• BrightView Holdings BV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $654.25 million.

• Hanesbrands HBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $43.16 billion.

• Ingredion INGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals APD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• ArcelorMittal MT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Berry Global Group BERY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Apollo Global Management APO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $903.00 million.

• Adient ADNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Datadog DDOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $337.77 million.

• NuStar Energy NS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $424.08 million.

• Becton, Dickinson BDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• WestRock WRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $296.95 million.

• Parker Hannifin PH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.65 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

• Dominion Energy D is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Cars.com CARS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $158.01 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment BSIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $104.20 million.

• California Resources CRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $468.57 million.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• AMC Networks AMCX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $759.42 million.

• ADT ADT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Royal Caribbean Gr RCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Kellogg K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Vista Outdoor VSTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $760.87 million.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $427.21 million.

• Clearway Energy CWEN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dominion Energy DCUE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Natural Resources NRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Organon OGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Origin Agritech SEED is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $29.87 million.

• Research Frontiers REFR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• Natera NTRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $176.60 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $27.29 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.57 million.

• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.48 million.

• NantHealth NH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.42 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $83.65 million.

• Relay Therapeutics RLAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Gritstone Bio GRTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs AMEH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $225.27 million.

• Velocity Financial VEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.

• Standex International SXI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $198.41 million.

• Healthcare Trust HTA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ready Capital RC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $75.16 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $140.95 million.

• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vir Biotechnology VIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $836.97 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings NCSM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oyster Point Pharma OYST is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.83 million.

• Xencor XNCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $25.73 million.

• FAT Brands FAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• Opendoor Technologies OPEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $51.92 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.91 million.

• Curis CRIS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Issuer Direct ISDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $8.08 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage PMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $110.32 million.

• INmune Bio INMB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Centrus Energy LEU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $54.35 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $98.88 million.

• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.28 million.

• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.93 million.

• Main Street Capital MAIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $81.37 million.

• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $412.66 million.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $12.11 million.

• Latch LTCH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $13.86 million.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $45.25 million.

• Franchise Group FRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• ZimVie ZIMV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $238.30 million.

• 2U TWOU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $252.93 million.

• Appian APPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $107.31 million.

• Chuy's Holdings CHUY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $98.35 million.

• ChemoCentryx CCXI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $22.04 million.

• Bionano Genomics BNGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• MannKind MNKD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.58 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $196.63 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $630.37 million.

• Kimball Electronics KE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $380.20 million.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $68.95 million.

• Alleghany Y is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Apple Hospitality REIT APLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $254.50 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.24 per share on revenue of $867.82 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $512.89 million.

• CryoPort CYRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $52.86 million.

• Great Ajax AJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $19.68 million.

• Texas Roadhouse TXRH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $971.50 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare MDRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $372.42 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality DRH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $179.37 million.

• Genpact G is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $979.87 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $8.36 million.

• Teradata TDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $489.29 million.

• Consolidated Edison ED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• United States Cellular USM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• MercadoLibre MELI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Fleetcor Technologies FLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $756.54 million.

• Pembina Pipeline PBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Ameren AEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• EOG Resources EOG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.

• Telephone and Data TDS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.07 million.

• SunPower SPWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $334.16 million.

• FuboTV FUBO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $242.98 million.

• Shake Shack SHAK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200.61 million.

• Boise Cascade BCC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Zillow Gr ZG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Zillow Gr Z is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.88 million.

• Post Holdings POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Monster Beverage MNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• News NWSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $408.81 million.

• HubSpot HUBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $382.94 million.

• SIGA Technologies SIGA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $73.05 million.

• TuanChe TC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tucows TCX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Altair Engineering ALTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $153.97 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $907.42 million.

• Natura &Co Holding NTCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Forum Energy Technologies FET is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $154.00 million.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $308.08 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences CLBS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $241.11 million.

• Covetrus CVET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Fidus Investment FDUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $19.99 million.

• eGain EGAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• Crane CR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Entravision Comms EVC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $191.57 million.

• electroCore ECOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.77 million.

• Galapagos GLPG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $109.31 million.

• Jowell Global JWEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $102.22 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AudioEye AEYE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.78 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $138.12 million.

• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.07 million.

• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $154.30 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $13.85 million.

• Zenvia ZENV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.85 million.

• Codexis CDXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $28.58 million.

• National Fuel Gas NFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $647.15 million.

• Alkami Technology ALKT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $43.83 million.

• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $86.76 million.

• Fox Factory Holding FOXF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $335.55 million.

• Farmer Bros FARM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $116.00 million.

• Backblaze BLZE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $19.28 million.

• ViewRay VRAY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.73 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $84.88 million.

• GSI Technology GSIT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Marin Software MRIN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harrow Health HROW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.48 million.

• Joint JYNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.

• Alignment Healthcare ALHC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $332.48 million.

• TPI Composites TPIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $389.61 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $232.30 million.

• Ellington Financial EFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $38.46 million.

• Hercules Capital HTGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $69.02 million.

• Cambium Networks CMBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.35 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts TMCI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $26.03 million.

• Runway Growth Finance RWAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $19.53 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $443.60 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $147.04 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $183.63 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $67.97 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $523.46 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.01 million.

• Bill.com Holdings BILL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $157.92 million.

• Axonics AXNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $45.36 million.

• Confluent CFLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $118.51 million.

• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• Guardant Health GH is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $95.70 million.

• MediaAlpha MAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $141.20 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $241.69 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $192.92 million.

• Redfin RDFN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $550.92 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.55 million.

• nLight LASR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $64.01 million.

• RxSight RXST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $7.32 million.

• Progyny PGNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $166.23 million.

• Universal Electronics UEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $139.50 million.

• Green Dot GDOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $391.14 million.

• Paycor HCM PYCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.49 million.

• T2 Biosystems TTOO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.65 million.

• Definitive Healthcare DH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.46 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage WMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.58 million.

• Envestnet ENV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $323.62 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics CEMI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Remitly Global RELY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $136.44 million.

• Stem STEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.94 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $89.67 million.

• Cloudflare NET is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Certara CERT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $79.88 million.

• SailPoint Technologies SAIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $111.87 million.

• Agilon Health AGL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $839.41 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $306.70 million.

• Open Lending LPRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.75 million.

• MP Materials MP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $137.49 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons OEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $455.32 million.

• Willdan Group WLDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.97 million.

• Leslies LESL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $207.87 million.

• Forrester Res FORR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $121.77 million.

• Golden Entertainment GDEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $282.64 million.

• Natures Sunshine Products NATR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $109.90 million.

• Barings BDC BBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $39.77 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.66 million.

• NN NNBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.35 million.

• Bloom Energy BE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $216.48 million.

• Universal Display OLED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $144.46 million.

• Frontdoor FTDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $350.91 million.

• NV5 Global NVEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $177.33 million.

• Phillips Edison PECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.31 million.

• Sweetgreen SG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $101.55 million.

• Enerplus ERF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $310.70 million.

• Select Medical Holdings SEM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Avalara AVLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $198.14 million.

• Inogen INGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $76.55 million.

• BlackLine BL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $119.60 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.

• MasTec MTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• American Homes 4 Rent AMH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $355.02 million.

• Primerica PRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $729.43 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $82.65 million.

• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $360.33 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr ATSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $478.72 million.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $332.51 million.

• Horace Mann Educators HMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $352.00 million.

• Viad VVI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $158.47 million.

• Alphatec Holdings ATEC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $66.11 million.

• Funko FNKO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $271.99 million.

• Calyxt CLXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $970.00 thousand.

• Americold Realty Trust COLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $551.49 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $32.90 million.

• CareDx CDNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $78.92 million.

• Assured Guaranty AGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust CTT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.01 million.

• Ardelyx ARDX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.

• Tivity Health TVTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $132.25 million.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AAON AAON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $158.47 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $422.25 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $481.25 million.

• Cerus CERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.98 million.

• Quaker Houghton KWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $471.80 million.

• Potbelly PBPB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $97.66 million.

• Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $258.24 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $191.57 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• DMC Glb BOOM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $129.29 million.

• World Wrestling Enter WWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $322.69 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $104.14 million.

• Velodyne Lidar VLDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $10.11 million.

• Insulet PODD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $288.18 million.

• Olympic Steel ZEUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $544.55 million.

• McKesson MCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.04 per share on revenue of $63.61 billion.

• DoorDash DASH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• ContextLogic WISH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $212.19 million.

• GoPro GPRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $217.10 million.

• Lucid Gr LCID is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $53.43 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply BECN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• DaVita DVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $52.41 million.

• Dropbox DBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $558.95 million.

• Air Lease AL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $551.73 million.

• Yelp YELP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $266.65 million.

• Cable One CABO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.48 per share on revenue of $429.13 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $608.30 million.

• Alpha & Omega AOSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $194.03 million.

• Natus Medical NTUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $115.70 million.

• Bank Bradesco BBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• Ventas VTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• WW International WW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $298.05 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.

• PC Connection CNXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $690.31 million.

• Cognex CGNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $276.30 million.

• Artivion AORT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.85 million.

• Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $464.65 million.

• Block SQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $180.00 million.

• Unum UNM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $672.10 million.

• NortonLifeLock NLOK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $709.78 million.

• Marriott Vacations VAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• PlayAGS AGS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Reinsurance Group RGA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Republic Services RSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Endo International ENDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $633.41 million.

• Astra Space ASTR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Celyad Oncology CYAD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• News NWS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Safeguard Scientifics SFE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Key Tronic KTCC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Credicorp BAP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.