Recap: Brigham Minerals Q1 Earnings

Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brigham Minerals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.28 0.19 0.19 EPS Actual 0.35 0.31 0.25 0.20 Revenue Estimate 47.58M 41.23M 34.57M 30.20M Revenue Actual 47.67M 41.96M 37.81M 33.77M

