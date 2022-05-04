Recap: Brigham Minerals Q1 Earnings

Brigham Minerals MNRL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brigham Minerals beat estimated earnings by 44.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $37.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brigham Minerals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.28
|0.19
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.31
|0.25
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|47.58M
|41.23M
|34.57M
|30.20M
|Revenue Actual
|47.67M
|41.96M
|37.81M
|33.77M
