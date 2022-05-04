Recap: Allstate Q1 Earnings

Allstate ALL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allstate missed estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.92.

Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allstate's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.77 1.67 3.04 3.88 EPS Actual 2.75 0.73 3.79 6.11 Revenue Estimate 10.00B 10.59B 10.51B 9.33B Revenue Actual 10.30B 10.97B 10.32B 9.77B

To track all earnings releases for Allstate visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.