Recap: Allstate Q1 Earnings

Allstate ALL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Allstate missed estimated earnings by 11.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.92.
Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allstate's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.77
|1.67
|3.04
|3.88
|EPS Actual
|2.75
|0.73
|3.79
|6.11
|Revenue Estimate
|10.00B
|10.59B
|10.51B
|9.33B
|Revenue Actual
|10.30B
|10.97B
|10.32B
|9.77B
To track all earnings releases for Allstate visit their earnings calendar here.
