Recap: Atmos Energy Q2 Earnings

Atmos Energy ATO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Atmos Energy beat estimated earnings by 0.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $2.35.
Revenue was up $331.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atmos Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|0.34
|0.75
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|1.86
|0.37
|0.78
|2.30
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|549.64M
|585.51M
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|568.38M
|605.55M
|1.32B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Atmos Energy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.5 and $5.6 per share.
