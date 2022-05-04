Corteva: Q1 Earnings Insights

Corteva CTVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Corteva beat estimated earnings by 18.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $422.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corteva's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|-0.31
|1.26
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|-0.14
|1.40
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|3.46B
|2.03B
|5.34B
|3.81B
|Revenue Actual
|3.48B
|2.37B
|5.63B
|4.18B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Corteva management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.35 and $2.55 per share.
