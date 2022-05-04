Recap: Qualys Q1 Earnings

Qualys QLYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qualys beat estimated earnings by 11.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $16.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 14.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qualys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.79
|0.68
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.86
|0.79
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|108.43M
|104.11M
|98.97M
|95.19M
|Revenue Actual
|109.78M
|104.93M
|99.70M
|96.76M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Qualys management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.13 and $3.17 per share.
