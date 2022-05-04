Recap: Avid Technology Q1 Earnings

Avid Technology AVID reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Avid Technology missed estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $6.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avid Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.25
|0.23
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.27
|0.25
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|111.18M
|96.69M
|91.54M
|90.59M
|Revenue Actual
|119.06M
|101.64M
|94.88M
|94.36M
To track all earnings releases for Avid Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.