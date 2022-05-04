Recap: Avid Technology Q1 Earnings

Avid Technology AVID reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avid Technology missed estimated earnings by 2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $6.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avid Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.25 0.23 0.21 EPS Actual 0.46 0.27 0.25 0.28 Revenue Estimate 111.18M 96.69M 91.54M 90.59M Revenue Actual 119.06M 101.64M 94.88M 94.36M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.