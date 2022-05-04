Recap: Tetra Tech Q2 Earnings

Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tetra Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 1 0.88 0.75 EPS Actual 1.19 1.05 0.95 0.83 Revenue Estimate 663.05M 674.52M 625.76M 581.96M Revenue Actual 679.33M 709.13M 638.04M 599.83M

