Recap: Tetra Tech Q2 Earnings

Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was up $99.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tetra Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1
|0.88
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.05
|0.95
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|663.05M
|674.52M
|625.76M
|581.96M
|Revenue Actual
|679.33M
|709.13M
|638.04M
|599.83M
To track all earnings releases for Tetra Tech visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings