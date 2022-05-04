Recap: Energy Transfer Q1 Earnings

Energy Transfer ET reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Energy Transfer beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Energy Transfer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.20
|0.20
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|16.59B
|15.53B
|15.42B
|11.36B
|Revenue Actual
|18.66B
|16.66B
|15.10B
|17.00B
To track all earnings releases for Energy Transfer visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings