Recap: Energy Transfer Q1 Earnings

Energy Transfer ET reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energy Transfer beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energy Transfer's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.26 EPS Actual 0.29 0.20 0.20 1.21 Revenue Estimate 16.59B 15.53B 15.42B 11.36B Revenue Actual 18.66B 16.66B 15.10B 17.00B

To track all earnings releases for Energy Transfer visit their earnings calendar here.

