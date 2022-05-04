Fastly: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fastly FSLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fastly missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $17.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 33.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fastly's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.17
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.15
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|92.48M
|83.71M
|85.73M
|85.08M
|Revenue Actual
|97.72M
|86.73M
|85.03M
|84.85M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Fastly management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.6 and $-0.5 per share.
