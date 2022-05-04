Fastly: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fastly FSLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fastly missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $17.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 33.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fastly's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.19 -0.17 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.15 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 92.48M 83.71M 85.73M 85.08M Revenue Actual 97.72M 86.73M 85.03M 84.85M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fastly management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.6 and $-0.5 per share.

