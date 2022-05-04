Recap: Bandwidth Q1 Earnings

Bandwidth BAND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Bandwidth beat estimated earnings by 212.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $17.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 32.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bandwidth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.25
|0.32
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|118.11M
|124.58M
|116.48M
|108.34M
|Revenue Actual
|126.13M
|130.64M
|120.66M
|113.48M
