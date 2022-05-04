Recap: Bandwidth Q1 Earnings

Bandwidth BAND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bandwidth beat estimated earnings by 212.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $17.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 32.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bandwidth's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.08 0.08 0.01 EPS Actual 0.09 0.25 0.32 0.30 Revenue Estimate 118.11M 124.58M 116.48M 108.34M Revenue Actual 126.13M 130.64M 120.66M 113.48M

