Etsy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Etsy ETSY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Etsy beat estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $28.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 16.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.54 0.63 0.88 EPS Actual 1.11 0.62 0.68 1 Revenue Estimate 685.45M 518.86M 524.84M 529.77M Revenue Actual 717.14M 532.43M 528.90M 550.65M

To track all earnings releases for Etsy visit their earnings calendar here.

