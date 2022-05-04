Etsy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Etsy ETSY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Etsy beat estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $28.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 16.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.54
|0.63
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.62
|0.68
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|685.45M
|518.86M
|524.84M
|529.77M
|Revenue Actual
|717.14M
|532.43M
|528.90M
|550.65M
To track all earnings releases for Etsy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings