Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Caesars Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Caesars Entertainment CZR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.87%. Currently, Caesars Entertainment has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In CZR: If an investor had bought $1000 of CZR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,119.35 today based on a price of $62.08 for CZR at the time of writing.

Caesars Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.