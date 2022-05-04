Gates Industrial Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gates Industrial Corp GTES reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gates Industrial Corp beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $12.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gates Industrial Corp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.31 0.37 0.31 EPS Actual 0.31 0.31 0.42 0.33 Revenue Estimate 821.59M 854.21M 904.95M 863.64M Revenue Actual 815.60M 862.40M 915.10M 881.30M

To track all earnings releases for Gates Industrial Corp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.