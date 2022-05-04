Gates Industrial Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gates Industrial Corp GTES reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gates Industrial Corp beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $12.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gates Industrial Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.31
|0.37
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.31
|0.42
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|821.59M
|854.21M
|904.95M
|863.64M
|Revenue Actual
|815.60M
|862.40M
|915.10M
|881.30M
To track all earnings releases for Gates Industrial Corp visit their earnings calendar here.
