Physicians Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Physicians Realty Trust DOC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Physicians Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 285.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $17.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Physicians Realty Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 EPS Actual 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.27 Revenue Estimate 115.84M 113.57M 111.94M 110.87M Revenue Actual 116.12M 115.31M 112.92M 113.34M

