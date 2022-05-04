Physicians Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Physicians Realty Trust DOC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Physicians Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 285.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $17.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Physicians Realty Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|115.84M
|113.57M
|111.94M
|110.87M
|Revenue Actual
|116.12M
|115.31M
|112.92M
|113.34M
