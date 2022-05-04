Recap: Cardiovascular Systems Q3 Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems CSII reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was down $7.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardiovascular Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 -0.17 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.14 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 63.17M 64.27M 68.82M 64.00M Revenue Actual 59.13M 58.37M 70.99M 63.27M

