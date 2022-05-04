Recap: Cardiovascular Systems Q3 Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems CSII reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cardiovascular Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was down $7.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cardiovascular Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.11
|-0.17
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|63.17M
|64.27M
|68.82M
|64.00M
|Revenue Actual
|59.13M
|58.37M
|70.99M
|63.27M
To track all earnings releases for Cardiovascular Systems visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
