Recap: Amryt Pharma Q1 Earnings

Amryt Pharma AMYT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amryt Pharma missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amryt Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.17
|0.19
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|56.81M
|52.78M
|50.49M
|46.15M
|Revenue Actual
|54.83M
|56.52M
|62.76M
|48.43M
To track all earnings releases for Amryt Pharma visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews