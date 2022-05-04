Recap: Amryt Pharma Q1 Earnings

Amryt Pharma AMYT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amryt Pharma missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amryt Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.17 0.19 0.13 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 56.81M 52.78M 50.49M 46.15M Revenue Actual 54.83M 56.52M 62.76M 48.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.