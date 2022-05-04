Superior Industries Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Superior Industries Intl SUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Superior Industries Intl beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $42.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.61
|-0.26
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|338.50M
|324.38M
|300.00M
|300.00M
|Revenue Actual
|368.30M
|310.80M
|347.50M
|358.20M
