Superior Industries Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Superior Industries Intl SUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Superior Industries Intl beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $42.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.14 -0.19 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.61 -0.26 0.18 Revenue Estimate 338.50M 324.38M 300.00M 300.00M Revenue Actual 368.30M 310.80M 347.50M 358.20M

To track all earnings releases for Superior Industries Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

