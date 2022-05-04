Moderna: Q1 Earnings Insights

Moderna MRNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Moderna beat estimated earnings by 64.68%, reporting an EPS of $8.58 versus an estimate of $5.21.
Revenue was up $4.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.39 which was followed by a 3.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Moderna's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|9.90
|9.09
|6.04
|2.39
|EPS Actual
|11.29
|7.70
|6.46
|2.84
|Revenue Estimate
|6.79B
|6.23B
|4.28B
|2.04B
|Revenue Actual
|7.21B
|4.97B
|4.35B
|1.94B
