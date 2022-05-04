CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

CVS Health CVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $2.15.
Revenue was up $7.73 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|1.78
|2.06
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|1.98
|1.97
|2.42
|2.04
|Revenue Estimate
|75.55B
|70.49B
|70.11B
|68.39B
|Revenue Actual
|76.60B
|73.79B
|72.62B
|69.10B
