CVS Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

CVS Health CVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 3.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was up $7.73 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.78 2.06 1.71 EPS Actual 1.98 1.97 2.42 2.04 Revenue Estimate 75.55B 70.49B 70.11B 68.39B Revenue Actual 76.60B 73.79B 72.62B 69.10B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.