MagnaChip Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $18.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.22 0.20 0.14 EPS Actual 0.31 0.42 0.15 0.22 Revenue Estimate 122.30M 126.93M 129.63M 121.70M Revenue Actual 110.33M 127.00M 113.88M 123.02M

