MagnaChip Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was down $18.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.22
|0.20
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.42
|0.15
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|122.30M
|126.93M
|129.63M
|121.70M
|Revenue Actual
|110.33M
|127.00M
|113.88M
|123.02M
To track all earnings releases for MagnaChip Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.