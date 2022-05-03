Recap: Pros Holdings Q1 Earnings

Pros Holdings PRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pros Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pros Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.22 -0.22 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.13 -0.14 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 63.65M 62.39M 61.69M 60.27M Revenue Actual 64.97M 62.67M 62.40M 61.38M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pros Holdings management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.19 and $-0.17 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Pros Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.