Recap: Pros Holdings Q1 Earnings

Pros Holdings PRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pros Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $5.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pros Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.22
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.14
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|63.65M
|62.39M
|61.69M
|60.27M
|Revenue Actual
|64.97M
|62.67M
|62.40M
|61.38M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Pros Holdings management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.19 and $-0.17 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Pros Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
