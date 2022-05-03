Recap: LSB Industries Q1 Earnings

LSB Industries LXU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
LSB Industries missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $100.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 15.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|-0.26
|0.31
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.07
|0.09
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|200.23M
|128.23M
|144.55M
|99.19M
|Revenue Actual
|190.23M
|127.20M
|140.70M
|98.12M
