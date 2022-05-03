Recap: LSB Industries Q1 Earnings

LSB Industries LXU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

LSB Industries missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $100.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 15.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 -0.26 0.31 -0.48 EPS Actual 0.72 0.07 0.09 -0.82 Revenue Estimate 200.23M 128.23M 144.55M 99.19M Revenue Actual 190.23M 127.20M 140.70M 98.12M

