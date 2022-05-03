Fulgent Genetics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Fulgent Genetics FLGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 31.61%, reporting an EPS of $5.08 versus an estimate of $3.86.
Revenue was down $39.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.87 which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.61
|3.25
|2.81
|5.86
|EPS Actual
|3.48
|4.05
|2.55
|6.59
|Revenue Estimate
|191.10M
|264.00M
|197.34M
|321.51M
|Revenue Actual
|251.67M
|227.87M
|153.62M
|359.43M
To track all earnings releases for Fulgent Genetics visit their earnings calendar here.
