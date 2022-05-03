Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MGM Resorts Intl Stock In The Last 10 Years

MGM Resorts Intl MGM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.19%. Currently, MGM Resorts Intl has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In MGM: If an investor had bought $1000 of MGM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,353.62 today based on a price of $40.78 for MGM at the time of writing.

MGM Resorts Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.