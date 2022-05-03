Why Waters Corp Shares Are Surging Today

by

Waters Corp WAT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in CC to $690.6 million, above the consensus of $632.8 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in CC to $690.6 million, above the consensus of $632.8 million. Sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 19% in CC, sales into the industrial market increased 17% in CC, and sales into the academic and government markets increased 4% in CC.

Recurring revenues increased 9% in CC, while instrument system sales increased 26% in CC.

Geographically, sales in Asia increased 14%, sales in the Americas increased 26% (with U.S. sales growing 28%), and sales in Europe increased 9% in CC.

The non-GAAP operating income margin expanded by 170 basis points to 30.3%.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 beat the consensus of $2.32.

Waters generated $197.96 million in operating cash flow.

"This was a record first quarter for Waters' sales, led by instruments which grew 26% in constant currency, while our recurring revenues grew 9% in constant currency, reflecting continued demand across our geographies and end-markets," CEO Dr. Udit Batra said.

Outlook: Waters sees Q2 revenue of $695.3 million - $708.9 million versus the consensus of $706.5 million. Waters sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.55 - $2.65, below the consensus of $2.78.

Waters sees Q2 revenue of $695.3 million - $708.9 million versus the consensus of $706.5 million. Waters sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.55 - $2.65, below the consensus of $2.78. Waters raised constant currency sales growth outlook to 7.5% - 9% (prior view 5% - 7%), representing sales of $2.91 billion - $2.95 billion versus the consensus of $2.93 billion. Waters sees non-GAAP EPS of $11.90 - $12.10 (prior view $11.75 - $12.00) versus the consensus of $11.9.

Price Action: WAT shares are trading 7.69% higher at $325.73 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.