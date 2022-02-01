Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter sales of $836 million grew 8% in constant currency, 6% as reported

Quarter led by double-digit instrument sales growth, with momentum increasing on a two year stacked basis into year-end

Transformation on track with strong growth in 2021 as instrument sales and recurring revenues grew across all regions, delivering 16% growth in constant currency, 18% as reported

Full-year GAAP EPS of $11.17; non-GAAP EPS of $11.20, a 24% increase from prior year

Waters Corporation WAT today announced fourth quarter 2021 sales of $836 million, an increase of 6% as reported and 8% in constant currency, compared to sales of $787 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $3.52, compared to $3.49 for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $3.67, compared to $3.65 for the fourth quarter of 2020. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $218 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $267 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $187 million versus $240 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For fiscal year 2021, the Company's sales were $2,786 million, an increase of 18% as reported and 16% in constant currency, compared to sales of $2,365 million for fiscal year 2020.

On a GAAP basis, EPS for fiscal year 2021 increased to $11.17, compared to $8.36 for fiscal year 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased to $11.20, compared to $9.05 for fiscal year 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $747 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to $791 million for fiscal year 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted free cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $675 million versus $726 million for fiscal year 2020.

"I am extremely grateful for our colleagues around the world who continue to overcome the challenges of the pandemic while delivering exceptional support to our customers," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation. "We saw strong momentum in our two-year stacked revenue growth throughout 2021, demonstrating that our transformation is truly embedded into how we operate. In the fourth quarter, we capitalized on broad-based growth across our end markets and geographies, with particular strength in biopharma, industrial and China. Despite a tougher comparison and six fewer days in the quarter, consumables and instruments contributed solid gains."

Dr. Batra continued, "As we close the books on 2021, I am very pleased with the revitalization of our core systems portfolio and the growing contributions of new products such as ACQUITY Premier, Arc HPLC, Multi-Reflecting ToF mass spec and our TA Instruments Discovery product line, all setting us up for years to come."

Financial Highlights

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis and are the same as the sales growth and decline percentages presented on a constant currency basis as compared with the same period in the prior year, each of which is detailed in the reconciliation of sales growth rates to constant currency growth rates in the tables below.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 7% as reported and 8% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 6% as reported and 7% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 4% as reported and 5% in constant currency.

Recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 2% as reported and 3% in constant currency, with six fewer days in the fourth quarter of 2021, while instrument system sales increased 10% as reported and 12% in constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter increased 9%, sales in the Americas increased 8% (with U.S. sales growing 8%), and sales in Europe increased 1% as reported and 5% in constant currency.

For fiscal year 2021, sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 20% as reported and 19% in constant currency, sales into the industrial market increased 17% as reported and 15% in constant currency and sales into the academic and government markets increased 7% as reported and 5% in constant currency.

Recurring revenues increased 13% as reported and 11% in constant currency, while instrument system sales increased 23%.

Geographically, sales in Asia increased 20% as reported and 19% in constant currency, sales in the Americas increased 16% (with U.S. sales growing 14%) and sales in Europe increased 17% as reported and 14% in constant currency.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 5% to 7%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately one percentage point. The Company expects full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $11.75 to $12.00. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.

The Company expects first quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 6% to 8%. Currency translation is expected to decrease first quarter sales growth by approximately three percentage points. The Company expects first quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.35. Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the fourth quarter.

Conference Call

Waters Corporation will webcast its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results conference call today, February 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call and see the accompanying slide presentation, please visit www.waters.com, select "Investors" under the "About Waters" section, navigate to "Events & Presentations," and click on the "Webcast." A replay will be available through at least February 15, 2022 at midnight Eastern Time on the same website by webcast and also by phone at (888) 566-0450.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation WAT, a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, such as constant currency growth rate, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, among others, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "feels", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "suggests", "appears", "estimates", "projects" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks related to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, including: portions of our global workforce being unable to work fully and/or effectively due to working remotely, illness, quarantines, government actions, facility closures or other reasons related to the pandemic, increased risks of cyber-attacks resulting from our temporary remote working model, disruptions in our manufacturing capabilities or to our supply chain and distribution network, volatility and uncertainty in global capital markets limiting our ability to access capital, customers being unable to make timely payments for purchases and volatility in demand for our products; foreign exchange rate fluctuations potentially affecting translation of the Company's future non-U.S. operating results; the impact on demand for the Company's products, including delays or disruptions to our distribution network, among the Company's various market sectors or geographies from economic, sovereign and political uncertainties, particularly regarding the effect of new or proposed tariff or trade regulations or changes in the interpretation or enforcement of existing regulations; the effect on the Company's financial results from the United Kingdom exiting the European Union; fluctuations in expenditures by the Company's customers, in particular large pharmaceutical companies; introduction of competing products by other companies and loss of market share; pressures on prices from competitors and/or customers; regulatory, economic and competitive obstacles to new product introductions; other changes in demand for the Company's products from the effect of mergers and acquisitions by the Company's customers; increased regulatory burdens as the Company's business evolves, especially with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others; shifts in taxable income in jurisdictions with different effective tax rates; the outcome of tax examinations or changes in respective country legislation affecting the Company's effective tax rate; the effect of the adoption of new accounting standards; the ability to access capital, maintain liquidity and service the Company's debt in volatile market conditions, including any potential impact on the Company's operations stemming from sustained inflation, particularly in the U.S., as a large portion of the Company's cash is held and operating cash flows are generated outside the U.S.; environmental and logistical obstacles affecting the distribution of products and risks associated with lawsuits and other legal actions, particularly involving claims for infringement of patents and other intellectual property rights. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in the sections entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended April 3, 2021, July 3, 2021, and October 2, 2021, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company's future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company's estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net sales $ 836,449 $ 786,658 $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of sales 351,004 320,569 1,156,533 1,006,689 Selling and administrative expenses 173,014 153,084 626,968 553,698 Research and development expenses 43,331 39,662 168,358 140,777 Purchased intangibles amortization 1,735 2,687 7,143 10,587 Asset impairment(a) - 6,945 - 6,945 Litigation provision 5,165 - 5,165 1,180 Operating income 262,200 263,711 821,707 645,489 Other (expense) income, net (b) (870 ) 374 17,203 (1,775 ) Interest expense, net (9,010 ) (6,834 ) (32,717 ) (32,800 ) Income from operations before income taxes 252,320 257,251 806,193 610,914 Provision for income taxes 36,081 38,940 113,350 89,343 Net income $ 216,239 $ 218,311 $ 692,843 $ 521,571 Net income per basic common share $ 3.55 $ 3.51 $ 11.25 $ 8.40 Weighted-average number of basic common shares 60,984 62,170 61,575 62,094 Net income per diluted common share $ 3.52 $ 3.49 $ 11.17 $ 8.36 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 61,423 62,501 62,028 62,414

(a) The asset impairment incurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included a non-cash impairment charge of $10 million related to certain intangible assets previously acquired. In conjunction with the intangible asset impairment charge, the Company also reduced its liability for contingent consideration of $3 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The net impact of $7 million is reported as an asset impairment in the consolidated statements of operations. (b) During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company executed a settlement agreement to resolve patent infringement litigation with Bruker Corporation and Bruker Daltronik GmbH regarding their timsTOF product line. In connection with the settlement, the Company is entitled to receive $10 million in guaranteed payments, including minimum royalty payments, which was recognized within Other (expense) income, net in our consolidated statement of operations. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $10 million due to an observable change in the fair value of an existing investment the Company does not have the ability to exercise significant influence over.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Current Period Constant Three Months Ended Percent Currency Currency December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Impact Growth Rate (a) NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS Waters $ 742,070 $ 703,738 5 % $ (8,433 ) 7 % TA 94,379 82,920 14 % (1,591 ) 16 % Total $ 836,449 $ 786,658 6 % $ (10,024 ) 8 % NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES Instruments $ 441,229 $ 400,436 10 % $ (7,965 ) 12 % Service 256,489 254,667 1 % (2,932 ) 2 % Chemistry 138,731 131,555 5 % 873 5 % Total Recurring 395,220 386,222 2 % (2,059 ) 3 % Total $ 836,449 $ 786,658 6 % $ (10,024 ) 8 % NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY Asia $ 321,674 $ 295,706 9 % $ (988 ) 9 % Americas 271,968 251,437 8 % 384 8 % Europe 242,807 239,515 1 % (9,420 ) 5 % Total $ 836,449 $ 786,658 6 % $ (10,024 ) 8 % NET SALES - MARKETS Pharmaceutical $ 491,870 $ 460,384 7 % $ (7,068 ) 8 % Industrial 247,320 233,180 6 % (2,440 ) 7 % Academic & Government 97,259 93,094 4 % (516 ) 5 % Total $ 836,449 $ 786,658 6 % $ (10,024 ) 8 % NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA Total Net Sales $ 836,449 $ 786,658 6 % $ (10,024 ) 8 % China Net Sales 175,098 151,639 15 % 3,460 13 % Total Net Sales Excluding China $ 661,351 $ 635,019 4 % $ (13,484 ) 6 %

____________________ (a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Current Period Constant Twelve Months Ended Percent Currency Currency December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Impact Growth Rate (a) NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS Waters $ 2,473,083 $ 2,117,124 17 % $ 28,714 15 % TA 312,791 248,241 26 % 3,622 25 % Total $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 18 % $ 32,336 16 % NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES Instruments $ 1,314,861 $ 1,065,253 23 % $ 5,698 23 % Service 963,804 868,032 11 % 15,696 9 % Chemistry 507,209 432,080 17 % 10,942 15 % Total Recurring 1,471,013 1,300,112 13 % 26,638 11 % Total $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 18 % $ 32,336 16 % NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY Asia $ 1,075,765 $ 899,177 20 % $ 7,093 19 % Americas 925,220 797,842 16 % 2,455 16 % Europe 784,889 668,346 17 % 22,788 14 % Total $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 18 % $ 32,336 16 % NET SALES - MARKETS Pharmaceutical $ 1,667,061 $ 1,386,966 20 % $ 15,542 19 % Industrial 829,204 707,772 17 % 12,430 15 % Academic & Government 289,609 270,627 7 % 4,364 5 % Total $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 18 % $ 32,336 16 % NET SALES - EXCLUDING CHINA Total Net Sales $ 2,785,874 $ 2,365,365 18 % $ 32,336 16 % China Net Sales 521,128 404,352 29 % 15,159 25 % Total Net Sales Excluding China $ 2,264,746 $ 1,961,013 15 % $ 17,177 15 %

____________________ (a) The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth rate, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Income from Operations Selling & Operating Other before Provision for Diluted Administrative Operating Income Income Income Income Net Earnings Expenses(a) Income Percentage (Expense) Taxes Taxes Income per Share Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP $ 179,914 $ 262,200 31.3 % $ (870 ) $ 252,320 $ 36,081 $ 216,239 $ 3.52 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (1,735 ) 1,735 0.2 % - 1,735 392 1,343 0.02 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (3,669 ) 3,669 0.4 % - 3,669 783 2,886 0.05 Pension expenses (d) - - - 109 109 33 76 - Litigation provision (e) (5,165 ) 5,165 0.6 % - 5,165 1,240 3,925 0.06 Certain income tax items (f) - - - - - (653 ) 653 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 169,345 $ 272,769 32.6 % $ (761 ) $ 262,998 $ 37,876 $ 225,122 $ 3.67 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP $ 162,716 $ 263,711 33.5 % $ 374 $ 257,251 $ 38,940 $ 218,311 $ 3.49 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (2,687 ) 2,687 0.3 % - 2,687 541 2,146 0.03 Asset Impairment (g) (6,945 ) 6,945 0.9 % - 6,945 1,180 5,765 0.09 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (2,142 ) 2,142 0.3 % (1,623 ) 519 139 380 0.01 Pension expenses (d) - - - 235 235 71 164 - Certain income tax items (f) - - - - - (1,052 ) 1,052 0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 150,942 $ 275,485 35.0 % $ (1,014 ) $ 267,637 $ 39,819 $ 227,818 $ 3.65 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP $ 639,276 $ 821,707 29.5 % $ 17,203 $ 806,193 $ 113,350 $ 692,843 $ 11.17 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (7,143 ) 7,143 0.3 % - 7,143 1,617 5,526 0.09 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (7,338 ) 7,338 0.3 % (9,707 ) (2,369 ) (779 ) (1,590 ) (0.03 ) Pension expenses (d) - - - (294 ) (294 ) (74 ) (220 ) - Litigation provision and settlement (e) (5,165 ) 5,165 0.2 % (10,083 ) (4,918 ) (676 ) (4,242 ) (0.07 ) Certain income tax items (f) - - - - - (2,341 ) 2,341 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 619,630 $ 841,353 30.2 % $ (2,881 ) $ 805,755 $ 111,097 $ 694,658 $ 11.20 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP $ 572,410 $ 645,489 27.3 % $ (1,775 ) $ 610,914 $ 89,343 $ 521,571 $ 8.36 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization (b) (10,587 ) 10,587 0.4 % - 10,587 2,102 8,485 0.14 Asset Impairment (g) (6,945 ) 6,945 0.3 % - 6,945 1,180 5,765 0.09 Restructuring costs and certain other items (c) (35,196 ) 35,196 1.5 % (2,084 ) 33,112 7,512 25,600 0.41 Pension expenses (d) - - - 235 235 71 164 - Litigation provision (e) (1,180 ) 1,180 - - 1,180 283 897 0.01 Certain income tax items (f) - - - - - (2,619 ) 2,619 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 518,502 $ 699,397 29.6 % $ (3,624 ) $ 662,973 $ 97,872 $ 565,101 $ 9.05

____________________ (a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization, litigation provisions and settlements and asset impairments. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Restructuring costs, mergers and acquisition costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, acquire companies and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (d) The pension settlement and curtailment expenses associated with certain defined benefit pension plans were excluded as the Company believes these expenses are not indicative of normal operating costs. (e) Litigation settlement gains and provisions were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (f) Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company's normal or future income tax expense. (g) The asset impairment, a non-cash expense, is a one-time charge related to the write-off of certain intangible assets and a contingent consideration liability that were both associated with a previous acquisition. The asset impairment was excluded as the Company does not believe these expenses are indicative of normal operating costs.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 569,285 $ 443,146 Accounts receivable 612,648 573,316 Inventories 356,095 304,281 Property, plant and equipment, net 547,913 494,003 Intangible assets, net 242,401 258,645 Goodwill 437,865 444,362 Other assets 328,725 322,167 Total assets $ 3,094,932 $ 2,839,920 Notes payable and debt $ 1,513,870 $ 1,356,515 Other liabilities 1,213,508 1,251,261 Total liabilities 2,727,378 2,607,776 Total stockholders' equity 367,554 232,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,094,932 $ 2,839,920

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands and unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 216,239 $ 218,311 $ 692,843 $ 521,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 7,969 9,150 29,918 36,865 Depreciation and amortization 33,754 44,260 131,680 135,351 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (40,024 ) (4,239 ) (107,167 ) 96,720 Net cash provided by operating activities 217,938 267,482 747,274 790,507 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (44,652 ) (47,044 ) (161,266 ) (172,384 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,881 ) - (80,545 ) Investment in unaffiliated companies (921 ) (2,293 ) (1,788 ) (6,143 ) Payments for intellectual property licenses - - (7,000 ) - Net change in investments 62,371 15,685 (61,576 ) (5,022 ) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 16,798 (37,533 ) (231,630 ) (264,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt (100,000 ) (215,000 ) 151,463 (325,366 ) Proceeds from stock plans 643 37,612 55,643 66,033 Purchases of treasury shares (156,235 ) (56 ) (648,930 ) (196,409 ) Other cash flow from financing activities, net 1,224 4,910 3,549 15,240 Net cash used in financing activities (254,368 ) (172,534 ) (438,275 ) (440,502 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,836 ) 4,346 (12,830 ) 15,069 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (23,468 ) 61,761 64,539 100,980 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 524,702 374,934 436,695 335,715 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 501,234 $ 436,695 $ 501,234 $ 436,695 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a) Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 217,938 $ 267,482 $ 747,274 $ 790,507 Adjustments: Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization (44,652 ) (47,044 ) (161,266 ) (172,384 ) Tax reform payments - - 38,454 38,454 Litigation settlements paid, net 5,165 - 1,798 - Major facility renovations 9,029 19,486 49,207 69,806 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 187,480 $ 239,924 $ 675,467 $ 726,383

(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 2, 2022 December 31, 2022 Range Range Projected Sales Projected constant currency sales growth rate (a) 6% - 8% 5% - 7% Projected currency impact (3%) - (3%) (1%) - (1%) Projected sales growth rate as reported 3% - 5% 4% - 6% Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share Range Range Projected GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.22 - $ 2.32 $ 11.65 - $ 11.90 Adjustments: Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.02 - $ 0.02 $ 0.08 - $ 0.08 Certain income tax items $ 0.01 - $ 0.01 $ 0.02 - $ 0.02 Projected adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.25 - $ 2.35 $ 11.75 - $ 12.00

(a) Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, ignoring the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results. These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005851/en/