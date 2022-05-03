QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Henry Schein Q1 Earnings Beat Street View, Sticks To FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 12:20 PM | 1 min read
  • Henry Schein Inc HSIC posts Q1 FY22 sales of $3.32 billion, beating the consensus of $3.13 billion, up 8.7% Y/Y, including 7.7% internal growth in local currencies, 2.4% growth from acquisitions, and a 1.4% decline related to foreign currency exchange.
  • Q4 internal sales growth in local currencies, excluding personal protective equipment and COVID-19 related products, was 8.9% compared with the prior year.
  • Global Dental sales increased by 2.2% to $1.8 billion, and Medical sales of $1.2 billion increased by 18.3%.
  • The gross margin remained unchanged at 30%, and the operating income was $244 million, compared to $230 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.30 increased 4.8%, beating the estimate of $1.19.
  • Guidance: Henry Schein reaffirms FY22 GAAP EPS of $4.75 - $4.91, reflecting a Y/Y growth of 7% - 10%, better than $4.63 consensus. 
  • The company forecasts FY22 sales growth of 5% - 8% over 2021, down from previously communicated expected growth of 6% to 8%, primarily reflecting the latest foreign exchange rates and a decrease in sales of COVID-19 test kits.
  • Price Action: HSIC stock is up 1.94 % at $82.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral