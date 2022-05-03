Recap: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $32.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.65 -0.79 -0.80 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.44 -0.61 -0.72 Revenue Estimate 20.72M 10.18M 3.97M 3.72M Revenue Actual 18.75M 12.10M 7.70M 0

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.