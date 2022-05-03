Recap: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $32.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.65
|-0.79
|-0.80
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|-0.44
|-0.61
|-0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|20.72M
|10.18M
|3.97M
|3.72M
|Revenue Actual
|18.75M
|12.10M
|7.70M
|0
