CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

CMS Energy CMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CMS Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $291.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CMS Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.54
|0.43
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.54
|0.55
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.59B
|1.49B
|2.06B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|1.73B
|1.56B
|2.08B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
CMS Energy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.85 and $2.89 per share.
To track all earnings releases for CMS Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.