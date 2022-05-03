Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 7.73%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.94.

Revenue was up $41.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 7.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blueprint Medicines's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.63 -1.86 -1.86 EPS Actual -0.99 -2 -1.86 -1.72 Revenue Estimate 102.69M 42.47M 19.01M 17.25M Revenue Actual 107.02M 24.19M 27.30M 21.58M

