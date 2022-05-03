Blueprint Medicines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 7.73%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.94.
Revenue was up $41.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 7.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blueprint Medicines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.65
|-1.63
|-1.86
|-1.86
|EPS Actual
|-0.99
|-2
|-1.86
|-1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|102.69M
|42.47M
|19.01M
|17.25M
|Revenue Actual
|107.02M
|24.19M
|27.30M
|21.58M
To track all earnings releases for Blueprint Medicines visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.