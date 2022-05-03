Recap: Broadridge Financial Soln Q3 Earnings

Broadridge Financial Soln BR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadridge Financial Soln beat estimated earnings by 8.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.78.

Revenue was up $144.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadridge Financial Soln's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.99 2.19 1.68 EPS Actual 0.82 1.07 2.19 1.76 Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.15B 1.47B 1.28B Revenue Actual 1.26B 1.19B 1.53B 1.39B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Broadridge Financial Soln management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.396 and $6.509 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Broadridge Financial Soln visit their earnings calendar here.

