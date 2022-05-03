Recap: Martin Marietta Materials Q1 Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Martin Marietta Materials missed estimated earnings by 42.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $226.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 2.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Martin Marietta Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.92
|4.24
|3.92
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|3.15
|4.25
|3.81
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|1.34B
|1.41B
|1.30B
|911.41M
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.46B
|1.38B
|921.90M
