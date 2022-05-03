Recap: Arconic Q1 Earnings

Arconic ARNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arconic missed estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $516.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arconic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.52
|0.49
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.15
|-0.05
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|1.94B
|1.82B
|1.53B
|Revenue Actual
|2.14B
|1.89B
|1.80B
|1.68B
To track all earnings releases for Arconic visit their earnings calendar here.
