Recap: Marathon Petroleum Q1 Earnings

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 34.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was up $15.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.71
|0.53
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.73
|0.67
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|24.33B
|22.65B
|21.61B
|18.91B
|Revenue Actual
|35.61B
|32.61B
|29.83B
|22.88B
