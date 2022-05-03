Recap: Marathon Petroleum Q1 Earnings

Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 34.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.11.

Revenue was up $15.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marathon Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.71 0.53 -0.71 EPS Actual 1.30 0.73 0.67 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 24.33B 22.65B 21.61B 18.91B Revenue Actual 35.61B 32.61B 29.83B 22.88B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.