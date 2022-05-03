Lear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lear LEA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lear beat estimated earnings by 14.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.57.
Revenue was down $147.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|0.71
|2.68
|2.95
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|0.53
|2.45
|3.73
|Revenue Estimate
|4.72B
|4.37B
|4.91B
|4.89B
|Revenue Actual
|4.88B
|4.27B
|4.76B
|5.36B
