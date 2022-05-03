Recap: Gartner Q1 Earnings

Gartner IT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gartner beat estimated earnings by 33.14%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $1.75.
Revenue was up $159.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gartner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.42
|1.56
|1.73
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|2.99
|2.03
|2.24
|2
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25B
|1.13B
|1.12B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.16B
|1.17B
|1.10B
To track all earnings releases for Gartner visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews