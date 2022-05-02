DZS: Q1 Earnings Insights

DZS DZSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DZS beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $3.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DZS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.04
|-0.03
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.16
|-0.03
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|90.42M
|87.51M
|78.59M
|71.90M
|Revenue Actual
|98.06M
|88.41M
|82.70M
|81.03M
To track all earnings releases for DZS visit their earnings calendar here.
