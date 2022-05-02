DZS: Q1 Earnings Insights

DZS DZSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DZS beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $3.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DZS's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.04 -0.03 -0.22 EPS Actual 0.05 0.16 -0.03 0.10 Revenue Estimate 90.42M 87.51M 78.59M 71.90M Revenue Actual 98.06M 88.41M 82.70M 81.03M

