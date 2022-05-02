Itron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Itron ITRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Itron beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was down $44.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 4.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Itron's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.18 0.48 0.42 EPS Actual 0.75 0.21 0.28 0.52 Revenue Estimate 505.76M 527.45M 535.91M 535.25M Revenue Actual 485.64M 486.95M 489.41M 519.57M

