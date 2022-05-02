Itron: Q1 Earnings Insights

Itron ITRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Itron beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was down $44.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 4.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Itron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.18
|0.48
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.21
|0.28
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|505.76M
|527.45M
|535.91M
|535.25M
|Revenue Actual
|485.64M
|486.95M
|489.41M
|519.57M
To track all earnings releases for Itron visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews