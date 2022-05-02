Ceragon Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ceragon Networks CRNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ceragon Networks beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ceragon Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 0.02 -0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 77.18M 73.30M 65.13M 64.55M Revenue Actual 77.76M 76.11M 68.62M 68.27M

To track all earnings releases for Ceragon Networks visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.