Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Global Payments GPN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Global Payments beat estimated earnings by 1.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $2.04.
Revenue was up $141.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|2.15
|1.89
|1.78
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|2.18
|2.04
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|2.00B
|1.99B
|1.85B
|1.77B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|2.00B
|1.94B
|1.81B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Global Payments management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $9.45 and $9.67 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Global Payments visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
