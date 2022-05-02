Recap: New Gold Q1 Earnings

New Gold NGD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
New Gold reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $9.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|196.31M
|192.30M
|217.32M
|217.32M
|Revenue Actual
|202.60M
|179.80M
|198.20M
|164.90M
