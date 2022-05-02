Recap: CNA Financial Q1 Earnings

CNA Financial CNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
CNA Financial missed estimated earnings by 5.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $19.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.66
|1.11
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.87
|1.25
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|2.50B
|2.06B
|2.06B
|2.85B
|Revenue Actual
|3.05B
|2.96B
|3.03B
|2.87B
