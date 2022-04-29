If You Invested $100 In Applied Materials 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Applied Materials AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.34%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $934.77 today based on a price of $110.35 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

