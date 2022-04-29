Recap: Piper Sandler Q1 Earnings

Piper Sandler PIPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Piper Sandler beat estimated earnings by 24.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.5.

Revenue was down $77.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.61 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Piper Sandler's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.23 3.77 3.19 3.12 EPS Actual 7.84 4.55 5.37 4.13 Revenue Estimate 492.23M 403.65M 353.90M 358.73M Revenue Actual 648.24M 445.56M 508.65M 428.61M

