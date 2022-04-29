Recap: Piper Sandler Q1 Earnings

Piper Sandler PIPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Piper Sandler beat estimated earnings by 24.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.5.
Revenue was down $77.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.61 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Piper Sandler's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.23
|3.77
|3.19
|3.12
|EPS Actual
|7.84
|4.55
|5.37
|4.13
|Revenue Estimate
|492.23M
|403.65M
|353.90M
|358.73M
|Revenue Actual
|648.24M
|445.56M
|508.65M
|428.61M
