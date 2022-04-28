Here's How Much $100 Invested In Plug Power 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Plug Power PLUG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.54%. Currently, Plug Power has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion.

Buying $100 In PLUG: If an investor had bought $100 of PLUG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,659.29 today based on a price of $21.74 for PLUG at the time of writing.

Plug Power's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.