Recap: DexCom Q1 Earnings

DexCom DXCM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DexCom missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $123.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DexCom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.63 0.45 0.30 EPS Actual 0.68 0.89 0.76 0.33 Revenue Estimate 695.63M 617.82M 551.27M 484.23M Revenue Actual 698.20M 650.20M 595.10M 505.00M

