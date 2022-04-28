Recap: DexCom Q1 Earnings

DexCom DXCM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DexCom missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $123.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DexCom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.63
|0.45
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.89
|0.76
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|695.63M
|617.82M
|551.27M
|484.23M
|Revenue Actual
|698.20M
|650.20M
|595.10M
|505.00M
To track all earnings releases for DexCom visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings