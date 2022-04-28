Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Columbia Sportswear COLM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Columbia Sportswear beat estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.86.

Revenue was up $135.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 5.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Columbia Sportswear's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.30 -0.08 0.39 EPS Actual 2.39 1.52 0.61 0.84 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 859.95M 497.57M 594.97M Revenue Actual 1.13B 804.71M 566.37M 625.61M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Columbia Sportswear management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.7 and $6.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Columbia Sportswear visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.