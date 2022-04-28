Columbia Sportswear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Columbia Sportswear COLM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Columbia Sportswear beat estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $135.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 5.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Columbia Sportswear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.79
|1.30
|-0.08
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|2.39
|1.52
|0.61
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|859.95M
|497.57M
|594.97M
|Revenue Actual
|1.13B
|804.71M
|566.37M
|625.61M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Columbia Sportswear management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.7 and $6.0 per share.
